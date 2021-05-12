QIAGEN gets FDA EUA for QIAreach Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Test

  • QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for the QIAreach Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Test.
  • The authorization will allow QIAGEN to start making its portable antibody testing device available to health-care professionals in the U.S.
  • Each antibody test takes only about 10 minutes to identify whether a person carries antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a result of prior infection.
  • The QIAreach Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Test is a serological test that has been shown to have a sensitivity of 93.85% (CI 84.99–98.30%) and a specificity of 97.83 %–%% (CI 95.00–99.29%).
  • The test was developed in partnership with Ellume, an Australian digital diagnostics company.
