Acutus Medical gets CE mark approval for suite of EP products in Europe
May 12, 2021 4:17 PM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)AFIBBy: SA News Team
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announces that it has received CE mark approval for a broad suite of EP products in Europe.
- The approved products include the AcQCross family of universal transseptal crossing devices, AcQGuide MAX and VUE large bore delivery sheaths and AcQMap mapping catheter.
- The products are designed to streamline procedural workflow in all left heart procedures.
- They will also enable further improvement in the ease-of-use of Acutus’ proprietary non-contact mapping technology, which allows electrophysiologists to quickly and accurately map complex atrial arrhythmias in minutes.