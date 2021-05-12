Acutus Medical gets CE mark approval for suite of EP products in Europe

  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announces that it has received CE mark approval for a broad suite of EP products in Europe.
  • The approved products include the AcQCross family of universal transseptal crossing devices, AcQGuide MAX and VUE large bore delivery sheaths and AcQMap mapping catheter.
  • The products are designed to streamline procedural workflow in all left heart procedures.
  • They will also enable further improvement in the ease-of-use of Acutus’ proprietary non-contact mapping technology, which allows electrophysiologists to quickly and accurately map complex atrial arrhythmias in minutes.
