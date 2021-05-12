LQD, the largest credit ETF is under fire

  • The investment communities largest credit exchange traded fund, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), has hit the highest levels of short interest in the ETFs history. Per Bloomberg, investors currently hold net short positions representing 21.5% of all the shares offered.
  • LQD is under pressure as inflation discussions circle the market. The inflation pace has now picked up 4.2% in April, the highest level since 2008.
  • In Wednesday’s trading session, the U.S. 10-Year-Treasury yield traded up seven basis points to the 1.697 level, and the U.S. 30-Year-Treasury yield went up four basis points to the 2.417 handle.
  • LQD closed on the day -0.54% and is also -5.48% on a year-to-date basis.
  • Over the past four months plus, LQD has been hemorrhaging out funds almost on a week-to-week basis. LQD has seen a total of -$11.52B in outflows year-to-date. Below is a chart showing the flows of LQD on a YTD basis; the closing date is May 11th.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.