LQD, the largest credit ETF is under fire
May 12, 2021 4:28 PM ETiShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), VCLT, VCIT, SPLB, IGLBLQD, VCLT, VCIT, SPLB, IGLBBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The investment communities largest credit exchange traded fund, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), has hit the highest levels of short interest in the ETFs history. Per Bloomberg, investors currently hold net short positions representing 21.5% of all the shares offered.
- LQD is under pressure as inflation discussions circle the market. The inflation pace has now picked up 4.2% in April, the highest level since 2008.
- In Wednesday’s trading session, the U.S. 10-Year-Treasury yield traded up seven basis points to the 1.697 level, and the U.S. 30-Year-Treasury yield went up four basis points to the 2.417 handle.
- LQD closed on the day -0.54% and is also -5.48% on a year-to-date basis.
- Over the past four months plus, LQD has been hemorrhaging out funds almost on a week-to-week basis. LQD has seen a total of -$11.52B in outflows year-to-date. Below is a chart showing the flows of LQD on a YTD basis; the closing date is May 11th.
- LQD is not the only investment-grade corporate bond ETF trading to the downside. A handful of other ETFs that are trading to the downside from a year-to-date standpoint is as follows: (NASDAQ:VCLT) -8.45%, (NASDAQ:VCIT) -3.42%, (NYSEARCA:SPLB) -8.58%, and (NYSEARCA:IGLB) -8.34%.
- April Consumer Price Index data points to a +0.8% vs. +0.2% consensus increase as well as a +0.6% increase from March.