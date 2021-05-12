Amdocs acquires Sourced for $75M for expansion in cloud investment

May 12, 2021 4:29 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)DOXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) acquired Sourced Group, global technology consultancy specializing in large-scale cloud transformations for sophisticated, high-end enterprises in industries,.
  • The acquisition was initiated in mid-March for a net consideration of ~$75M in cash.
  • The acquisition impact on non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be neutral in FY21 while impact on GAAP diluted EPS will not be known until after Amdocs completes the purchase price allocation.
  • Approx. $65M was paid in FQ2, remaining is likely to be paid in FQ3.
  • Toronto-headquartered Sourced has offices in Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.
  • "This acquisition is part of our wider cross-company investment in the cloud and will further solidify our leadership in this domain as we accelerate our strategy to take the communications and media industry to the cloud," president & CEO Shuky Sheffer commented.
