Sonos stock soars after profit surprise and raised full-year outlook

May 12, 2021 4:33 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)SONOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares soar 17% after reporting Q2 beats and raising the full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts.
  • In Q2, revenue increased 90% Y/Y to $332.95 and adjusted EPS was $0.31, a hearty $0.45 above consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was positive $48.5M versus the $28.4M loss in last year's quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 810 bps on the year to 49.8%.
  • For FY21, Sonos forecasts revenue of $1.625-1.675B (prior: $1.525-1.575B; consensus: $1.56B), adjusted EBITDA of $225-250M (prior: $195-225M), and gross margin of 46-46.5%.
  • "We remain focused on our key three strategic initiatives - the expansion of our brand, the expansion of our offerings, and driving operational excellence - and continue to see a clear path toward achieving our fiscal 2024 targets of $2.25 billion revenue, 45% to 47% gross margin, and 15% to 18% adjusted EBITDA margin. We are extremely well positioned to deliver significant free cash flow and increased shareholder value over the long-term," says CEO Patrick Spence.
  • Earnings press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.