Sonos stock soars after profit surprise and raised full-year outlook
May 12, 2021 4:33 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)SONOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares soar 17% after reporting Q2 beats and raising the full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts.
- In Q2, revenue increased 90% Y/Y to $332.95 and adjusted EPS was $0.31, a hearty $0.45 above consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA was positive $48.5M versus the $28.4M loss in last year's quarter.
- Gross margin increased 810 bps on the year to 49.8%.
- For FY21, Sonos forecasts revenue of $1.625-1.675B (prior: $1.525-1.575B; consensus: $1.56B), adjusted EBITDA of $225-250M (prior: $195-225M), and gross margin of 46-46.5%.
- "We remain focused on our key three strategic initiatives - the expansion of our brand, the expansion of our offerings, and driving operational excellence - and continue to see a clear path toward achieving our fiscal 2024 targets of $2.25 billion revenue, 45% to 47% gross margin, and 15% to 18% adjusted EBITDA margin. We are extremely well positioned to deliver significant free cash flow and increased shareholder value over the long-term," says CEO Patrick Spence.
