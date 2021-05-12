Bumble boosts users, monetization in Q1 earnings
May 12, 2021
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares have moved above and below the flat line a number of times postmarket - and are now down 1% - after posting its Q1 earnings, where revenue came in ahead of expectations. and the company issued strong guidance for the current quarter and year.
- Revenues rose 43% on paying-user growth of about 30% - and with higher average revenue per paying user.
- “Our high flow through rates, efficient marketing strategy, and shared technology platform are driving operating leverage in the business," says CFO Anu Sumbramanian.
- Higher operating expenses of $283M led to a wider operating loss (of $112.4M) - though a hefty income tax benefit led to net earnings of $323.4M.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to $46.1M from a year-ago figure of $22.1M.
- "We were able to combine our safety, mission and women-first narratives throughout the quarter in a manner that drove notable growth in user engagement and retention globally," says founder/CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. "Our brand and products are resonating worldwide, and we are inspired by the resilience of our customers who have demonstrated the power of human connection during the pandemic."
- Revenue breakout: Bumble, $112.6M; Badoo and other user revenue, $58.1M.
- Total paying users by segment: Bumble, 1.353M; Badoo and other, 1.451M. Monthly ARPPU: Bumble, $27.75; Badoo and other, $12.76.
