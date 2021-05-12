Coherent reports FQ2 beats ahead of acquisition by II-VI

May 12, 2021 5:02 PM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR)COHR, IIVIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) reports fiscal Q2 beats with revenue up 28% on the year to $374M and EPS of $1.42, beating estimates by $0.28. The company is awaiting the close of its acquisition by II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI).
  • Q2 included a $158.2M GAAP net loss, which includes $179.2M (net of tax) in M&A costs from terminating the Lumentum merger agreement.
  • Separately, II-VI and Coherent announce scheduling special meetings of their shareholders for June 24 to vote on the merger.
  • The companies also confirm the expiration of the HSR Act waiting period.
  • The merger remains on track to close by the end of 2021.
  • Earnings press release.
