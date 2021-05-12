Soybeans hit nearly nine-year high as USDA confirms outlook for tight supply
May 12, 2021 4:58 PM ETSoybeans Futures (S_1:COM), C_1:COM, W_1:COM, SOYB, CORN, WEATCOM, SOYB, CORN, WEAT, S_1:COM, C_1:COM, W_1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- U.S. soybean futures jumped to their highest settlement in nearly nine years after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest monthly report confirmed growing demand for soybeans and other products.
- July soybeans (S_1:COM) surged 27 3/4 cents, or +1.7%, to settle at $16.42 1/2 per bushel in Chicago, with prices based on the most-active contract ending at their highest since September 2012.
- "Soybean ending inventories are too small for comfort," Teucrium Trading president Sal Gilbertie tells MarketWatch, and the USDA confirmed that the situation "will not change even with this season's new crop."
- U.S. soybean ending stocks - the amount of excess supplies at the end of a marketing year - was 48.5 days for the 2019-20 marketing year, but the forecast is just 9.6 days for 2020-21 and 11.6 days for 2021-22, and "that's assuming good weather," Gilbertie says.
- Meanwhile, corn (C_1:COM) for July delivery settled -1% to $7.14 3/4 per bushel, and July wheat (W_1:COM) -1.6% to $7.29 3/4 per bushel.
- ETFs: SOYB, CORN, WEAT
- The USDA recently reported that China bought 1.36M metric tons of corn to be shipped in the 2021-22 marketing year.