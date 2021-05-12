Mexico invalidates union vote, begins review of labor dispute at GM plant
- The Mexican government says it is invalidating a union vote at General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Silao truck factory and will launch a review of labor practices at the plant, after the Biden administration asked for a review of the vote under the USMCA agreement.
- Mexico's economy and labor ministries say they had received the request from the U.S. Trade Representative for the government to "conduct a review of the alleged denial of rights to workers" at the plant.
- Enough irregularities were found to invalidate the vote to order the union to conduct another within 30 days in a process that guarantees workers a free and secret vote "without coercion or intimidation."
- GM shares fell 3.5% in today's trading and have lost nearly 9% so far this week amid some sharp selling in the electric vehicle sector.