Avangrid to sell $4B in shares to Qatar Investment, Iberdrola

May 12, 2021 6:50 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR), IBDRYAGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) +2.2% post-market after disclosing plans to sell $4B in shares to Qatar Investment Authority and majority shareholder Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) for $51.40/share, roughly equal to yesterday's closing price.
  • Qatar Investment subsidiary Hyde Member LLC will purchase $740M of shares and Iberdrola will buy $3.26B of shares, according to an 8-K form.
  • Avangrid yesterday confirmed the U.S. government issued its record of decision for the Vineyard Wind 1 project off the coast of Massachusetts, now poised to become the first major U.S. offshore wind farm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.