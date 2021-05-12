Avangrid to sell $4B in shares to Qatar Investment, Iberdrola
May 12, 2021 6:50 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR), IBDRYAGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) +2.2% post-market after disclosing plans to sell $4B in shares to Qatar Investment Authority and majority shareholder Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) for $51.40/share, roughly equal to yesterday's closing price.
- Qatar Investment subsidiary Hyde Member LLC will purchase $740M of shares and Iberdrola will buy $3.26B of shares, according to an 8-K form.
- Avangrid yesterday confirmed the U.S. government issued its record of decision for the Vineyard Wind 1 project off the coast of Massachusetts, now poised to become the first major U.S. offshore wind farm.