Xpeng EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue
May 13, 2021
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $450.4M misses by $15.38M.
- Deliveries of vehicles reached 13,340 in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 487.4% from 2,271 in the corresponding period of 2020 and an increase of 2.9% from 12,964 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Among the total P7s delivered as of the quarter, 96% can support XPILOT 2.5 or XPILOT 3.0.
- As of March 31, 2021, XPeng’s physical sales and service network consisted of a total of 178 stores and 61 service centers, covering 70 cities.
- As of March 31, 2021, XPeng-branded super charging stations expanded to 172, covering 60 cities.
- Shares -2.3% PM.
