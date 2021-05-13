Xpeng EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue

May 13, 2021 5:03 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)XPEVBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $450.4M misses by $15.38M.
  • Deliveries of vehicles reached 13,340 in the first quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 487.4% from 2,271 in the corresponding period of 2020 and an increase of 2.9% from 12,964 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Among the total P7s delivered as of the quarter, 96% can support XPILOT 2.5 or XPILOT 3.0.
  • As of March 31, 2021, XPeng’s physical sales and service network consisted of a total of 178 stores and 61 service centers, covering 70 cities.
  • As of March 31, 2021, XPeng-branded super charging stations expanded to 172, covering 60 cities.
  • Shares -2.3% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.