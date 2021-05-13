Dow Jones, Nasdaq fall further after Wall Street selloff
- While traders have been quick to dump growth stocks as inflation fears spring up in the economy, the concerns are now spreading to the broader market. Should the price pressures run too hot for a sustained period of time, the Fed may be forced to taper or even bring some rate hikes forward. The sentiment saw U.S. stock index futures flash red again overnight, with the DJIA down 0.7%, and contracts linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq off 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
- Cue the CPI: Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics yesterday showed that inflation in the year to April climbed at its fastest pace since 2008. The Consumer Price Index came in at 4.2% vs. expectations of 3.6%, which is already ahead of the Fed's 2% target. While much of the rising costs reflect growing industrial and consumer activity after last year's COVID-related shutdowns, panic still spread amid concerns over how long it will take for prices to settle down. Markets sold off, with the Dow recording its worst day since January, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell over 2%.
- Investors today will be looking for further comments on the inflation situation as the Fed's Thomas Barkin, Christopher Waller and James Bullard speak at several events. More data is also ahead, with producer prices for April and weekly jobless claims. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield is back up at 1.70%, a level not seen since the beginning of April.
- Analyst commentary: The Fed says this surge should be temporary, but "if inflation does not calm," the challenge to the central bank's credibility "could be disruptive," cautioned Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management. "You may get dull periods but this year is going to be a big battle between the bullishness of mass reopening/stimulus on one hand and the inflationary consequences on the other," added Deutsche Bank strategists led by Jim Reid. "Expect regular pockets of volatility."