Yeti EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue

May 13, 2021 6:01 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)YETIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Yeti (NYSE:YETI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.17; GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $247.6M (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $27.24M.

  • For Fiscal 2021, a 52-week period, compared to a 53-week period in Fiscal 2020, YETI expects:

    • Net sales are now expected to increase between 20% and 22% (versus the previous outlook of between 15% and 17%) with sales growth weighted to the first half of the year;
    • Operating income as a percentage of net sales is now expected to be approximately 19% (versus the previous outlook of 18.5%);
    • Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales is now expected to be approximately 20.5% (versus the previous outlook of 20.0%);
    • An effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 24.0%, (versus the previous outlook of 24.5%);
    • Net income per diluted share is now expected to be between $2.12 and $2.16 (versus the previous outlook of $1.95 and $1.98), reflecting a 20% to 22% increase;
    • Adjusted net income per diluted share is now expected to be between $2.28 and $2.32 ($2.17 consensus) (versus the previous outlook of $2.11 and $2.14), reflecting a 22% to 24% increase;
    • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding is now expected to be approximately 88.5 million (versus the previous outlook of 88.6 million); and
    • Capital expenditures are expected to remain between $55 million and $60 million, primarily to support investments in technology and new product innovation and launches.
  • Shares +1.7% PM.
  • Press Release
