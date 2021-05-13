CleanSpark buys additional S19-Pro Bitcoin mining rigs to enhance hashrate efficiency
- CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) purchases additional 2,400 S19-Pro rigs for delivery in the coming month to increase its mining fleet's overall hashrate efficiency.
- The company will deploy new miners immediately upon arrival at its Bitcoin mining facilities outside Atlanta, Georgia.
- The new units are expected to be delivered during the first week of June 2021.
- Also, the Company has agreed to sell a portion of the replaced, prior generation rigs, which consume more power and produce a much lower hashrate.
- CleanSpark anticipates that the exchange will decrease overall energy consumption ~1 MW while increasing the corresponding production efficiency of the replaced equipment by over 37.5%.
