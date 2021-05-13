Samsung raises logic chip investment to $151B, teams with Hyundai on auto chips
May 13, 2021 7:03 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNNF)SSNNF, SSNLF, TSM, ASMLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) raises its logic chip investment plan by 38 trillion won to 171 trillion won ($151 billion) through 2030 in a bid to become the world's largest logic foundry.
- The foundry giant, the world's second largest behind TSMC (NYSE:TSM), will add a new production line in Pyeongtaek by the second half of 2022. The line will produce 14nm DRAM and 5nm logic chip, both based on the advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography technology. ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) supplies EUV machines.
- “The entire semiconductor industry is facing a watershed moment and now is the time to chart out a plan for long-term strategy and investment,” says Dr. Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions Division at Samsung Electronics. “For the memory business, where Samsung has maintained its undisputed leadership position, the Company will continue to make preemptive investments to lead the industry.”
- Separately, Samsung, Hyundai, South Korea's ministry, and industry groups are teaming up to take on the auto chip shortage, though the consortium didn't provide any further details.
