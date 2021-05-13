Rolls Royce reaffirms positive cash flow guidance during 2H21

  • Amid rising vaccinations and travelers resuming travel plans, Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) is sticking to its guidance to turn free cash flow positive during 2H21, a Reuters report indicated.
  • Read here more: What the company forecasted during its Q4 earnings call
  • Rolls' model of charging airlines for the number of hours its engines fly implied a major portion of its income dried up in 2020 when the pandemic dented travel; the company cut costs, took on debt and raised equity for survival.
  • The company plans to offload $2.8B worth of assets for repairing its finances; significant number of parties are interested in buying its Spanish unit ITP Aero, for which it foresees to get €1.5B.
  • YTD until April, the company said that large engine flying hours accounted for ~40% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with its expectations.
