Rolls Royce reaffirms positive cash flow guidance during 2H21
May 13, 2021 7:27 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF)RYCEFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amid rising vaccinations and travelers resuming travel plans, Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) is sticking to its guidance to turn free cash flow positive during 2H21, a Reuters report indicated.
- Rolls' model of charging airlines for the number of hours its engines fly implied a major portion of its income dried up in 2020 when the pandemic dented travel; the company cut costs, took on debt and raised equity for survival.
- The company plans to offload $2.8B worth of assets for repairing its finances; significant number of parties are interested in buying its Spanish unit ITP Aero, for which it foresees to get €1.5B.
- YTD until April, the company said that large engine flying hours accounted for ~40% of pre-pandemic levels, in line with its expectations.