Nike viewed cautiously by BofA due to near-term China risk
May 13, 2021 7:30 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America assumes coverage of Nike (NYSE:NKE) again with a Neutral rating as it identifies near-term earnings risk from a sales hiccup in China and calls the duration of the issue a key question.
- Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson: "We are bullish on the long-term prospects for Nike's accelerated innovation, its distribution strategy to increase digital at the expense of undifferentiated wholesale partners and opportunities to use data to drive growth. However, we see risk to estimates from softness in China. While investors are well aware that F4Q (May) will be hurt by boycotts, uncertainty about the duration of the weakness, the pace of recovery and the margin implications of cleaning up the channel leave us skeptical that there is room for multiple expansion in the near term."
- The firm assigns a price objective of $150, which works out to 35X the FY23 EPS estimate.
- Shares of Nike are down 0.30% premarket to $132.99.
- Earlier this week, Nike caught an upgrade from Jefferies to a Buy rating.