Sio Gene Therapies' AAV9 gene therapy shows beneficial effect in GM1 gangliosidosis in children

  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) will present new biomarker data from the study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis in children.
  • GM1 gangliosidosis is a progressive and fatal pediatric lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene that cause impaired production of the β-galactosidase enzyme.
  • Key findings from the new biomarker analysis:
  • 18-49% reductions from baseline in accumulated substrate, GM1 ganglioside, were observed in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of 4 out of 5 children in the low-dose cohort at 6 months.
  • 3 of 5 children demonstrated CSF GM1 ganglioside levels less than 100 ng/mL at the 6-month follow-up visit.
  • Literature reported mean levels of normal GM1 ganglioside in CSF range from 29.7- 52.3 ng/ml in healthy children 1 month to 18 years of age (Izumi 1993, Kaye 1992, Ginns 1980)
  • These data represent the first direct evidence in humans that intravenously administered AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy exerts a measurable biochemical effect on GM1 ganglioside accumulation within the central nervous system (CNS).
  • The data will be presented at 24th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy today at 6:15 PM EDT.
  • SIOX shares up 2% premarket trading at $2.60.
