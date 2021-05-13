Thryv Holdings EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue
May 13, 2021 7:38 AM ET
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $280.61M (-11.9% Y/Y) beats by $30.51M.
- SaaS Revenue Grows 17% Year-Over-Year.
The Company is updating guidance for fiscal year 2021: U.S. SaaS revenue guidance range raised to $151 – $153 million, up from the previously announced $140 - $145 million; U.S. Marketing Services revenue range maintained at $740 - $760 million; Thryv International, which reflects the acquisition of Sensis Holdings, expects revenue in the range of AUD $180 to $200 million for the 10 months of 2021 ownership.
