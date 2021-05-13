CureVac (CVAC) shares rise 5% on encouraging CV2CoV data against COVID-19 variants
May 13, 2021 8:15 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC), GSKCVAC, GSKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and collaboration partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announce the first preclinical data from second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CV2CoV in a rat model.
- CV2CoV is based on a new mRNA backbone, which differs from CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, currently in late-stage clinical testing.
- Preclinical data demonstrated CV2CoV, induces high levels of antigen production as well as strong and dose-dependent immune responses in vaccinated animals.
- In addition, the serum of vaccinated animals showed significant cross-neutralization against variants first discovered in Denmark (B.1.1.298), the U.K. (B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351).
- First clinical trials for CV2CoV are expected to start in Q3 2021.
- CVAC shares jump 5.6% premarket trading at $99.20.
- The CureVac-GSK COVID-19 collaboration announced in February 2021 extends the existing partnership to jointly develop next-generation mRNA vaccines targeting variants.