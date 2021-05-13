Target, Ulta Beauty and BJ's land on JPMorgan's list of favorite retail stocks

May 13, 2021 8:17 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT), BJ, ULTA, DRVNTGT, BJ, ULTA, DRVNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • JPMorgan calls outs some of its favorite stocks in the retail sector ahead of a big week of earnings on tap.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) lands even higher estimates. JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers says its bullishness reflects the retailer's balanced assortment with 27% of the mix to reopening categories. Lean inventories in heavily markdown prone categories into a strong back to school season is also noted. "Lastly, we believe TGT can shade the Street to the high end of its 6-7% EBIT guide for 2021 vs. the lower end prior," forecasts Horvers.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral. JP expects Q1 upside and points to a supportive renewal backdrop. BJ's merchandising strategies are also said to have accelerated, supporting the topline and margins. "We believe BJ reinvested margin during COVID-19 into accelerating grocery category resets (e.g., organic foods), seasonal product expansions (e.g., sporting goods, home improvement), services (e.g., cellular, optical), and adding omni-channels capabilities to retain market share (e.g., fresh BOPIC). On average, these are higher margin categories than grocery," notes the analyst team.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) are also slotted with Overweight ratings at JPMorgan and are listed on the firm's Analyst Focus List.
