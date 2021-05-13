Palisade Bio shares surge on LB1148 FDA fast track status

May 13, 2021 8:20 AM ETPALIBy: SA News Team
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares climb more than 30% during premarket trading after the U.S. FDA granted "Fast Track" designation to the company's LB1148 treatment being developed as an oral treatment to reduce adhesions following abdominal or pelvic surgery.
  • LB1148 is an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
  • Fast Track designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need.
  • A Phase 2 gastrointestinal surgery trial that will evaluate LB1148 for reduction in adhesions is expected to read out data in 2021, the company said.
