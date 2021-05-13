Heron Therapeutics surges on FDA approval for ZYNRELEF
May 13, 2021 8:25 AM ETHeron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)HRTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has added ~16.6% in the premarket after announcing that its postoperative painkiller ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) was approved by the FDA.
- Given the side effects, the regulator has licensed ZYNRELEF with a Boxed Warning and it is indicated for “adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty.”
- Barry Quart CEO of Heron said that approval for ZYNRELEF is an exciting milestone “not just because it can reduce postoperative pain for up to 72 hours, but because for many patients it can eliminate the need for opioids after surgery."
- “Our existing commercial team will immediately begin working with current accounts to gain formulary access, with full commercial availability expected by July 2021," Quart added.
- A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 am ET.
- ZYNRELEF is already approved in Europe for adults with postoperative pain from small-to-medium-sized surgical wounds.