Aeterna Zentaris commences late-stage growth hormone deficiency trial
May 13, 2021 8:26 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)AEZSBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) announces the commencement of its pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy study AEZS-130-P02 evaluating macimorelin for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (“CGHD”).
- The multicenter, open-label trial looks to investigate the efficacy and safety of a single oral dose of 1.0 mg/kg macimorelin acetate as growth hormone stimulation test (“GHST”) in pediatric patients suspected to be affected by the condition.
- The study is expected to enroll about 100 participants worldwide, with at least 40 participants in pre-pubertal and 40 participants in pubertal status.
- The company said that the Planned completion of the pivotal Phase 3 study is expected in Q3 2022.
- Shares up more than 4% premarket.