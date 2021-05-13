Aeterna Zentaris commences late-stage growth hormone deficiency trial

  • Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) announces the commencement of its pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy study AEZS-130-P02 evaluating macimorelin for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (“CGHD”).
  • The multicenter, open-label trial looks to investigate the efficacy and safety of a single oral dose of 1.0 mg/kg macimorelin acetate as growth hormone stimulation test (“GHST”) in pediatric patients suspected to be affected by the condition.
  • The study is expected to enroll about 100 participants worldwide, with at least 40 participants in pre-pubertal and 40 participants in pubertal status.
  • The company said that the Planned completion of the pivotal Phase 3 study is expected in Q3 2022.
  • Shares up more than 4% premarket.
