McDonald's boosts pay at company-owned stores

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) says it is boosting pay at 650 company-owned stores in the U.S. in a widely anticipated move.
  • The hourly wages will increase by an average of 10% over the next few months to $13 per hour and will rise to $15 per hour by 2024. The wage increases don't immediately impact the 95% of McDonald's outlets that are franchised. However, those store owners will asked to match the pay increases.
  • The fast-food chain is the latest of a long list of restaurant operators to increase wages to attract workers in a tight labor market. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Olive Garden, Amazon and Costco have all announced pay increases recently.
