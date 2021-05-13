Jobless claims down 34K to 473K
- Initial Jobless Claims: -34K to 473K vs. 475K consensus, 507K prior (revised from 498K).
- Four-week moving average was 534K, down 28.25K from the previous week's average of 562.25K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.6%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 487.44K, a decrease of 26.28K (or 5.1%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 3.660M is down from 3.7M and in-line with 3.655M consensus.