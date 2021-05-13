Jobless claims down 34K to 473K

May 13, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • Initial Jobless Claims: -34K to 473K vs. 475K consensus, 507K prior (revised from 498K).
  • Four-week moving average was 534K, down 28.25K from the previous week's average of 562.25K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.6%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 487.44K, a decrease of 26.28K (or 5.1%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 3.660M is down from 3.7M and in-line with 3.655M consensus.
