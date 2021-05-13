Producer prices jump more than expected in April, fueled by services
May 13, 2021 Liz Kiesche
- April Producer Price Index: +0.6% vs. +0.3% consensus and +1.0% prior.
- About two-thirds of the advance can be traced to a 0.6% increase in prices for final demand services its fourth straight increase; the index for final demand goods also rose 0.6%.
- +6.2% Y/Y vs. +5.9% consensus and +4.2% prior; that's the largest advance since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started calculating 12-month data in November 2010.
- Core PPI: +0.7% vs. +0.4% consensus and +0.7% prior.
- +4.1% Y/Y vs. +3.7% consensus and +3.1% prior; marks the biggest increase since 12-month data were first calculated in August 2014.
- In services, prices for portfolio management increased 1.5%; also on the rise were prices for airline passenger services, food retailing, fuels and lubricants retailing, physician care, and hardware, building materials, and supplies retailing.