AcelRx Pharma reports study of Dsuvia shows significant reduction in postoperative opioids
May 13, 2021 8:59 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)ACRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) presents results of a study on the intraoperative administration of DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet; SST) 30 mcg for the management of acute pain in an ambulatory surgery center for patients undergoing orthopedic surgery under general anesthesia.
- The primary objective of this study was to determine if SST 30 mcg given prior to emergence from anesthesia was efficacious in reducing initial post anesthesia care unit (PACU) pain scores compared to a control group.
- Secondary outcomes included opioid use and percentage of patients opioid free in PACU, and time until ready to discharge.
- A total of 50 patients were included in the final analysis. There were no significant differences in baseline characteristics or duration of surgery between the two groups.
- The pain score on arrival to PACU was not significantly different between either group.
- However, patients in the SST group required 50% less opioids in the PACU (p=0.018), with significantly more of them opioid-free (36% vs 8%; p=0.037).
- Furthermore, SST-treated patients had improved overall benefit of analgesia scores (OBAS) compared to the control group (p=0.006).
- The authors concluded that while SST 30 mcg administered intraoperatively did not affect patients' pain scores on arrival to PACU, patients that received SST did show improvement in PACU opioid requirements and OBAS scores, with more of them opioid-free in the PACU.
- The data were presented at the American Society of Regional Anesthesia Annual Meeting.