Inspired prices £235M senior notes offering

  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) priced its earlier announced private offering of £235M principal amount of its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2026.
  • Initial offering price to investors will be 100.00% of the principal amount thereof.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about May 20.
  • Net proceeds to be used for repaying its existing £145.8M senior secured term loan facility and €93.1M senior secured term loan facility and accrued interest thereon and for general corporate purposes.
  • Under the refinancing, the company will also be putting into place a new 4.5-year £20M Super Priority Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility.
