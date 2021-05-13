Inspired prices £235M senior notes offering
May 13, 2021 9:02 AM ETInspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)INSEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) priced its earlier announced private offering of £235M principal amount of its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2026.
- Initial offering price to investors will be 100.00% of the principal amount thereof.
- Offering is expected to close on or about May 20.
- Net proceeds to be used for repaying its existing £145.8M senior secured term loan facility and €93.1M senior secured term loan facility and accrued interest thereon and for general corporate purposes.
- Under the refinancing, the company will also be putting into place a new 4.5-year £20M Super Priority Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility.