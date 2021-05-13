Aptiv and Lear called auto supplier stock standouts by Morgan Stanley

May 13, 2021 9:03 AM ET
  • Morgan Stanley says results in the auto supplier sector were broadly better than anticipated, but it is remaining "highly selective" in naming recommended stocks.
  • The firm slots Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) at Overweight and boosts its price target to $205. The firm has a bull case scenario PT of $407 on Aptiv and bear case scenario PT of $92.
  • MS also has Lear (NYSE:LEA) assigned with an Overweight rating. Analyst Adam Jonas and team hike the price target on Lear to $210 from $185 prior.
  • On the other side of the ledger, Morgan Stanley keeps Underweight ratings on Adient (NYSE:ADNT), BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) amid concerns on the global chip shortage and some mixed developments in China.
