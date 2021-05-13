Farmmi trades high on multi-product order for export to Israel

May 13, 2021 9:06 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)FAMIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Farmmi's (NASDAQ:FAMI) trades 7.6% higher premarket after its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food was awarded another multi-product order for export to Israel, amid rising worldwide demand for mushrooms.
  • This latest order is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms, and dried black fungus.
  • "We are at a major inflection point in the development of the industry. Mushrooms are now a common staple in households and restaurants. Because mushrooms are so vitamin and nutrient dense, they are becoming a power food for people seeking improved health and wellness," Chairwoman and CEO Ms. Yefang Zhang commented.
