Byrna Technologies acquires Mission Less Lethal assets from Kore
May 13, 2021 9:44 AM ETByrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)BYRNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Byrna Technologies (BYRN) acquired the assets of Mission Less Lethal from Kore (US) Outdoor utilizing funds from cash on hand; Mission is a manufacturer of .68 caliber, shoulder-fired non-lethal launchers for law enforcement and other security professionals.
- Kore is a recognized global leader in the design, development, manufacture and sale of .68 caliber launchers for the paintball industry.
- Byrna also acquired Mission's customer list, order book and other valuable IP assets, including the exclusive right to use the key patents and intellectual property underpinning the acquired suite of products.
- Under agreement terms, Byrna has a right of first refusal for the non-lethal application of any newly developed Kore IP.
- "With the acquisition of the Mission product line and its unrivaled suite of IP for non-lethal applications, we believe Byrna will be incredibly well positioned to make significant inroads into the law enforcement, private security and school safety markets," CEO Bryan Ganz commented.
- Transaction terms were not disclosed.