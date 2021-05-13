PPG invests $13M to expand capacity, enhance R&D at Jiading facility

  • PPG Industries (PPG +1.1%) announces the completion of a $13M investment in its Jiading, China paint and coatings facility.
  • It includes eight new powder coating production lines and an expanded Powder Coatings Technology Center that will further enhance PPG’s research and development capabilities.
  • The facility is used in the development of a broad range of coatings for various applications, including automotive, building materials, construction machinery, industrial applications, 5G and consumer electronics.
  • The expansion will increase the plant’s capacity by more than 8,000 metric tons per year.
