Boot Barns soars after big quarter boosted by stimulus payments
May 13, 2021 9:49 AM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)BOOTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boot Barn (BOOT +9.4%) is adding to its extended rally after blasting past Q2 consensus marks yesterday.
- On Wall Street, UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Boot Barn on its view that there is limited upside to current consensus EPS marks after a strong run for the retailer.
- Analyst Jay Sole: "In the near-term the company is likely benefiting from fiscal stimulus, reopening, the denim resurgence, and superior operational execution. While we expect the fiscal stimulus effect to reverse next year, we still model a 14% 5-yr. EPS CAGR."
- Sole and team say Boot Barn looks well positioned to deliver long-term growth. The firm hikes estimate for FY22, FY23 and FY24.
- Boot Barn is approaching its high after sailing past consensus Q2 marks yesterday.