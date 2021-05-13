Xcel Energy President/CEO Fowke set to retire; Frenzel to step up

May 13, 2021 9:50 AM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)XELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Xcel Energy (XEL -0.3%) says Chairman and CEO Ben Fowke will retire as CEO effective Aug. 18, although he will continue to serve on the board as Executive Chairman.
  • Current President and COO Bob Frenzel will become the company's next President and CEO.
  • Fowke became Xcel's Chairman, President and CEO in 2011 after serving as President and COO starting in 2009; he had spent 10 years with FPL Group.
  • Frenzel joined Xcel as CFO in 2016 from Energy Future Holdings and was named President and COO in March 2020.
