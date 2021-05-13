Knight Therapeutics promotes Samira Sakhia as new CEO
- Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) has appointed Samira Sakhia as its new president and chief executive officer effective September 1, 2021.
- Ms. Sakhia currently serves as the company’s president and chief operating officer. The current chairman of the Board, James Gales will take up the role of lead director, effective September 1, 2021.
- The outgoing CEO Jonathan Ross Goodman will assume the role of executive chairman. With ownership of 17.2%, Mr. Goodman remains Knight's largest shareholder.
- Having worked with Mr. Goodman for the past 20 years, "I am honored and humbled to take on the role of CEO of Knight and to lead an exceptionally talented and dedicated executive team and Knights across Canada and Latin America,” Ms. Sakhia noted.
- “As Executive Chairman and Knight's largest shareholder, I will remain engaged and focused on non-operational areas where I can add the most value," commented Jonathan Ross Goodman.
- In September, Knight Therapeutics joined TherapeuticsMD to announce the Canadian approval of BIJUVA capsules.