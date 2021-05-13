Bumble slips 8% as analysts see outlook as conservative
- On a day when tech issues are breathing some relief after heavy selling, Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is down 8.3% in reaction to its Q1 earnings - where it beat expectations and guided higher than consensus - though with an outlook read as conservative by several.
- The company forecast revenue of $175M-$185M vs. a consensus for $165M, and expects full-year revenue of $724M-$734M vs. consensus for $724M.
- That guidance (and the beat) may not be enough "in this market ... to get the stock moving higher," Citi says. The company may have held back due to the usual macro and COVID-19 uncertainties, it says. Citi has a $75 price target, implying 71% upside.
- That cautiousness "may bug investors," Stifel agrees, but the company should provide a strong recovery trade and it's buying on weakness. It cut its price target to $66 from $78.
- Morgan Stanley agrees the forecast raised questions. "Online dating remains a compelling reopening winner," but valuation is still a concern; it has a $57 price target and an Equal Weight rating.
- Overall the Street is Bullish on Bumble, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral.
