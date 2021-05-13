Toyota profit and tech strategy impress BofA
- Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on Toyota (TM +0.2%) after the Japanese automaker's earnings report and briefing for investors.
- Analyst Kei Nihoyanegi and team were impressed by the profit and electrification update, while also saying the guidance looked conservative.
- BofA's breakdown: "We feel Toyota is able to pursue its all-tech strategy precisely because it already has plentiful electrification technology and because it has the operating resources to invest in a wide range of areas. Its zero-emission vehicle sales outlook announced this time brought no particular surprises (2mn units in 2030 global sales), but its battery electric vehicle cost-cutting initiatives and an explanation about its in-house battery production and procurement strategy were new. Toyota does not need to rely solely on BEVs at this juncture, and intends to contribute to genuine decarbonization while hedging against risks."
