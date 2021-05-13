International Game Technology attracts new bull with Credit Suisse pointing to multiple catalysts

  • International Game Technology (IGT +6.0%) is being sized up favorably by analysts after the company's Q1 earnings report.
  • Credit Suisse starts coverage off again on International Game Technology IGT with an Outperform rating.
  • CS analyst Benjamin Chalken: "There are three drivers of our rating: (1) a simplified business organization with greater exposure in the consistent and high margin Lottery business, (2) upside to street estimates in '22 /'23 from both cost reduction and Lottery growth, and (3) reduced leverage with a medium-term opportunity to resume capital return."
  • Deutsche Bank boosted its price target on IGT to $32 from $28 following the print and Truist bumped up its PT to $28.
  • Earlier this week, Jefferies was also impressed by the big quarter turned in by International Game Technology.
