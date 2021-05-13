AMC wraps 43M-share offering, raising $428M; stock rises 17%

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC +17.1%) says it's completed its 43M-share equity offering, raising $428M in additional capital.
  • That at-the-market offering was completed at an average price of $9.94/share.
  • Closing price on April 29 (the launch of the offering) was $10.20.
  • “Bringing in an additional $428M of new equity capital will immediately buttress and fortify our liquidity profile," CEO Adam Aron says. "The additional cash raised puts AMC in a stronger position to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.”
