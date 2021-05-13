Celsius Holdings rallies after Q1 top-line growth of 77%
May 13, 2021
- Celsius Holdings (CELH +9.3%) reported Q1 revenue growth of 77.4% Y/Y to $50M vs. estimate of $42.07M, with domestic revenues +101% Y/Y to $39M and International revenues +25% Y/Y to $11M.
- Q1 Gross margin declined by 500 bps to 41.1%, decrease is attributable to in input costs associated with the global can shortages as well as increased repack fees.
- Adj. EBITDA was $5M for the quarter, compared to $2.8M a year ago.
- Comprehensive Income of $392.92k, compared to $431.56K a year ago; Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.01, which were in line with the estimate of $0.01.
- Q1 income from operations was $813.4k, compared to $967.6K a year ago.
- Cash used in operations was -$13.32M.
- Company has cash of $31.63M, as of March 31, 2021.
- A conference call is scheduled for today at 10 am ET.
- 10Q
