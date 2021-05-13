Celsius Holdings rallies after Q1 top-line growth of 77%

May 13, 2021 12:07 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)CELHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Celsius Holdings (CELH +9.3%) reported Q1 revenue growth of 77.4% Y/Y to $50M vs. estimate of $42.07M, with domestic revenues +101% Y/Y to $39M and International revenues +25% Y/Y to $11M.
  • Q1 Gross margin declined by 500 bps to 41.1%, decrease is attributable to in input costs associated with the global can shortages as well as increased repack fees.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $5M for the quarter, compared to $2.8M a year ago.
  • Comprehensive Income of $392.92k, compared to $431.56K a year ago; Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to $0.01, which were in line with the estimate of $0.01.
  • Q1 income from operations was $813.4k, compared to $967.6K a year ago.
  • Cash used in operations was -$13.32M.
  • Company has cash of $31.63M, as of March 31, 2021.
  • A conference call is scheduled for today at 10 am ET.
  • 10Q
  • Previously (May.13): Celsius EPS in-line, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.