Canada Goose swings lower after strong revenue offset by margin jitters
May 13, 2021 12:09 PM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)GOOSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Canada Goose (GOOS -7.0%) trades despite topping Q1 earnings estimates and guiding for store growth of 100 new locations this year.
- Analysts says that investors may be latching on to the vague full-year revenue guidance (+C$1B vs. C$1.12B consensus) from Canada Goose and the FQ4 gross margin miss (66.4% of sales vs. 68.8% consensus).
- CEO outlook: "We achieved our largest ever fourth quarter by revenue. With triple digit e-Commerce growth and a resilient retail performance despite disruptions, we served our global consumer base through agile and flexible DTC distribution. Our new Cypress and Crofton collection, as well as the NBA All-Star collaboration, also showcase our ability to relentlessly drive brand heat. Recognizing pandemic uncertainties remain, we are highly confident in our potential for meaningful growth as we move into fiscal 2022."
- Shares of Canada Goose trade at their lowest level since early February following the earnings print.