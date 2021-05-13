Compass stock spikes as revenue grows with improving NYC real estate market

  • Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock soared as much as 12% after the real estate brokerage firm said it expects Q2 revenue to reach as high as $1.6B, partly helped by an improving real estate market in New York City.
  • That compares with the average analyst estimate of $1.28B.
  • The company saw "notable strengths" in Florida, California, and the New York region, "including early signs of a strong recovery in New York City, where revenue was up 89% in March year-over-year," Chief Financial Officer Kristen Ankerbrandt said during the company's Q1 earnings call.
  • "That’s a nice lift in New York should be good for margins over the foreseeable future," she said. And its expansion into adjacent services "will be helpful there too."
  • Q1 revenue of $1.11B beats the consensus estimate of ~$975M and increased from $620M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss of $31M narrowed from a $102M loss in the year-ago quarter.
  • Gross transaction value of $43.8B in Q1 jumped 75% Y/Y.
  • Compass expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA ranging from a loss of $10M to positive $10M.
  • Expects 2021 revenue of $5.35B-$5.55B, better than the average analyst estimate of $5.01B.
  • Sees full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $225M-$245M.
  • For contrasting views on COMP, SA contributor Gary Alexander sees the company as a better real estate play than Redfin, while Mercury Research calls the company a hyped-up real estate broker.
