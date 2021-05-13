Cisco gains 1.7% as MKM starts the 'franchise value' at Buy

May 13, 2021 1:09 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 1.7% higher after an initiation at Buy by MKM Partners, which calls it a "franchise value" and a GARP name in networking (growth at a reasonable price).
  • It's an "attractive underpriced growth-value stock" sporting a strong dividend yield and free cash flow generation, MKM says.
  • “Networking technology, and therefore CSCO’s value proposition, is becoming more critical” as work shifts to the public cloud, analyst Fahad Najam writes.
  • Najam also has praise for management: "In our view, it has one of the best-in-class management teams at the helm in the entire networking sector and enjoys a deep bench of equally talented managers."
  • It's set an initial $61 price target, implying 16% upside.
  • Wall Street is Bullish on Cisco on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
