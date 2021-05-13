Flux Power rallies post Q3 estimates beat
May 13, 2021 1:35 PM ETFlux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX)FLUXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Flux Power (FLUX +10.9%) positive after Q3 estimates beat, with revenue growth of ~38% Y/Y of $6.96M, and net loss reduced to $1.73M from $3.96M a year ago.
- Q3 Gross margin expanded by 1,123 bps to 24.1%.
- Operating loss for the quarter was $2.97M, compared to loss of $3.46M a year ago.
- S&A expenses increased to $3.1M in from $2.6M in 3Q20, reflecting increases in personnel related expenses, insurance premiums, and freight expenses.
- R&D expenses were constant at $1.5M.
- Company received initial orders for two major new customers – a global packaging company and a paper & chemicals manufacturer/distributor.
- For FY21 Company anticipates that new customer acquisition will continue, supplementing continued orders from existing customers, with additional opportunities facilitated by the next-generation M24 lithium-ion battery pack for the high-volume end rider segment.
