Fed will need to see several more months of data to assess progress, Waller says
May 13, 2021 1:39 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The Federal Reserve needs "to see several more months of data before we get a clear picture of whether we have made substantial progress towards our dual mandate goals," Christopher Waller, who joined the Fed board in December, said in an online speech.
- He reinforces the central bank's shift to base policy on actual data, not on forecasts.
- "We will not adjust based on forecasts of unacceptably high inflation as we did in the past. Call this the 'Doubting Thomas' approach to monetary policy—we will believe it when we see it," he said.
- The central bank may need to see the May and June jobs reports before it starts thinking about adjusting policy, Waller added.
- "We also need to see if the unusually high price pressures we saw in the April CPI report will persist in the months ahead," he said.
- As it appears now, the U.S. economy "is ripping, it is going gangbusters," he commented, but it's working up from a deep hole.
- And while inflation has jumped recently, however, inflation expectations don't seem to be climbing much. Like most other Fed officials, he sees most inflation pressures to be temporary.
- Update at 1:43 PM ET: Regarding crypto: "It's no different to me than buying art," Waller said.
- And in terms of the potential for a U.S. central bank digital currency ("CBDC"): "We'd have to think very hard about what problem we are trying to solve by doing this."
- What keeps him up at night? He's most concerned about mutations of the COVID-19 virus or a "massive cyber-attack."
- Last month, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said the central bank should start talking about tapering bond purchases soon.