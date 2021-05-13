Lidar sensor stocks slump ahead of Luminar earnings after the bell
May 13, 2021 2:22 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)LAZR, AEVA, VLDR, OUST, INVZBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Lidar sensor stocks are in the red today as Luminar Technologies (LAZR -8.3%) and Aeva (AEVA -8.3%) prepare to report earnings after the bell.
- Luminar, which has the largest market cap of the publicly traded peer group, is expected to report $4.83M in revenue with a loss per share of $0.04.
- Aeva will report earnings for the first time since going public in March through a reverse SPAC merger. Consensus estimates expect $1.05M in revenue and a $0.07 loss per share.
- Other movers: Velodyne Lidar (VLDR -13.4%), Ouster (OUST -8.8%), Innoviz (INVZ -8.7%).
- Related: Earlier this week, Luminar announced a new partnership with Pony.ai for a next-gen robotaxi platform.