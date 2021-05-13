Lidar sensor stocks slump ahead of Luminar earnings after the bell

  • Lidar sensor stocks are in the red today as Luminar Technologies (LAZR -8.3%) and Aeva (AEVA -8.3%) prepare to report earnings after the bell.
  • Luminar, which has the largest market cap of the publicly traded peer group, is expected to report $4.83M in revenue with a loss per share of $0.04.
  • Aeva will report earnings for the first time since going public in March through a reverse SPAC merger. Consensus estimates expect $1.05M in revenue and a $0.07 loss per share.
  • Other movers: Velodyne Lidar (VLDR -13.4%), Ouster (OUST -8.8%), Innoviz (INVZ -8.7%).
  • Related: Earlier this week, Luminar announced a new partnership with Pony.ai for a next-gen robotaxi platform.
