Rocket Mortgage stock slides to record low in a week-long slump
May 13, 2021 2:24 PM ET Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), UWMC
- Rocket Companies (RKT -1.8%) stock sinks to its lowest point since its IPO last August, extending its decline for a sixth straight session after the mortgage lender's Q1 earnings missed estimates and its guidance disappointed.
- The stock fell as low as $16.22 in Thursday trading, about 9.9% below its IPO price of $18.
- Specifically, Wall Street analysts were disappointed with its guidance for gain-on-sale margins, a measure of its pricing power. Rocket also sees its Q2 closed loan volume slipping to $82.5B-87.5B from Q1's $103.5B level.
- Pricing competition has increased in the mortgage sector, especially between Rocket and rival UWM Holding (UWMC -0.4%). In March, UWMC said it would no longer work with mortgage brokers that work with Rocket or Fairway Independent Mortgage.
- In contrast with Rocket's outlook, UWMC said it expects Q2 originations to rise and believes that it can grow in a rising rate environment.