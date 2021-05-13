Futu Holdings named best idea at Hedgeye
May 13, 2021 2:40 PM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU), TIGRFUTU, TIGRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Hedgeye analyst Felix Wang names Futu Holdings (FUTU -5.8%) a long best idea, saying the evolution of new online brokers is leading to substantial growth.
- Notes that Futu is ahead of UP Fintech (TIGR -2.3%) in mainland China due to its social ties with Tencent, while TIGR (more commonly knowns as Tiger Brokers) relies more on international growth.
- "We are most optimistic on the Mainland China investor growth and penetration opportunity," Wang wrote in a note.
- Wang says FUTU looks "super cheap" at 19x 2022 P/E.
- Quant rating on FUTU is Neutral, with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Very Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
