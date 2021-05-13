SoftBank's Son wants to more than double Vision Fund holdings after record profit
May 13, 2021 2:45 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF)SFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Yesterday, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) set a new annual profit record for a Japanese company, driven by the ¥6.29 trillion annual investment gain at the first Vision Fund.
- SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is now aiming to invest in 500 companies across the two Vision Funds and the Latin America-focused fund.
- "My focus is completely narrowed down on the Vision Fund. I am concentrating on increasing this to 300, 400, and 500," Son tells Nikkei Asia. "It is important to build an ecosystem that generates listings of dozens of companies every year," he continues.
- After the earnings report, Son admitted to making mistakes, including the WeWork stake and bailout, and pointed to the company's potential sale of its Arm chip unit to Nvidia as an example of his vision.